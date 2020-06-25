Our daughter collects boxes.

Big boxes.

Small boxes.

Boxes with purple lids that pop off

or snap open on old brass hinges.

Boxes with black velvet on the sides

and pale blonde ribbons around the top.

Boxes with soft cotton inside

and holes pierced through the lids.

Boxes in pieces,

scattered like cardboard confetti

and poking through the carpet into my toes.

She isn’t here today,

so I’m searching her room for a very specific box.

I’m on my hands and knees

pulling them out from the darkness under her bed.

I’m laying them out on the floor

where I can slip in a single toe,

just to see if I fit.

I need a box I can get inside of.

Something as easy to slip into as the waves at the ocean.

I have asked you to carry me,

to pick me up, hold me close,

but you might as well be trying to embrace running water.

You’re holding me in a sieve and I’m clinging to the sides.

I am too much for your hands.

The carpet is soaked around your feet,

it squishes between your toes

and I see a look of disgust pass over your face.

I could turn down the volume.

I could twist the tap and pull myself back until I’m only a few little drops

and then you could catch me in your hands like you used to do.

You could hold me against your palms

and I’d fit.

© Laura A. Lord, 2020

Thank you to MindLoveMisery for their prompt.