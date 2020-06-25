Our daughter collects boxes.
Big boxes.
Small boxes.
Boxes with purple lids that pop off
or snap open on old brass hinges.
Boxes with black velvet on the sides
and pale blonde ribbons around the top.
Boxes with soft cotton inside
and holes pierced through the lids.
Boxes in pieces,
scattered like cardboard confetti
and poking through the carpet into my toes.
She isn’t here today,
so I’m searching her room for a very specific box.
I’m on my hands and knees
pulling them out from the darkness under her bed.
I’m laying them out on the floor
where I can slip in a single toe,
just to see if I fit.
I need a box I can get inside of.
Something as easy to slip into as the waves at the ocean.
I have asked you to carry me,
to pick me up, hold me close,
but you might as well be trying to embrace running water.
You’re holding me in a sieve and I’m clinging to the sides.
I am too much for your hands.
The carpet is soaked around your feet,
it squishes between your toes
and I see a look of disgust pass over your face.
I could turn down the volume.
I could twist the tap and pull myself back until I’m only a few little drops
and then you could catch me in your hands like you used to do.
You could hold me against your palms
and I’d fit.
© Laura A. Lord, 2020
Thank you to MindLoveMisery for their prompt.
36 thoughts on “Running Water”
(I love boxes too)
“I need a box I can get inside of.
Something as easy to slip into as the waves at the ocean.”
of wow Laura this is a very powerful piece. Trying to hold on to someone who falls through your arms like running water
Thank you ❤
I liked this post
Thanks!
Wow! The way you have described every bit, every part is just splendid and much more beautiful than I can praise that piece of art……
Thank you so very much.
Well placed together 👍
Thank you
Beautiful
Thank you
How beautiful. I hope you find a place that fits.
Thank you very much. Me too.
This is beautifully written ❤️
Thank you
The poem is so beautiful! ♥️
Ain’t we all trying to unravel each and every box till we fit in the final one.
Exactly! Thank you.
Love this.
Thank you
It was both beautiful and sad. Very lovely ❣️
Thank you very much
Nice……
Thank you
Yh
You really make someone have a reason to smile😇😇😇
🙂
Beautiful piece of writing… it’s also difficult to love someone who doesn’t want to be loved or feels unworthy of being loved
Yes, it is. Sometimes expressing how we need to be loved is quite difficult.
U r the best
Thanks! 🙂
Làm sao để nhận biết khi họ nói nước mà ý họ như thế nào . Cảm ơn đã nêu ý của mình
Thật khó để thể hiện bản thân với những người chúng ta yêu thương. Cảm ơn bạn.
Beautiful
Thank you
Love it. I need to read through it again later, but I love the tone.
Thank you
