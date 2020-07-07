You Are Famous to Me

I was seventeen when the distance between

that moment and tomorrow

became too far for half steps.

The conveyor belt at the grocery store was a grey tongue,

an entire bottle of Advil turning on its side.

I drove until it was empty.

Until a man who’d made me his teenage fantasy

wanted to test himself of the ropes of heroism.

Until I’d learned that milk and charcoal

both taste the same kind of bad when someone is holding your cheeks,

thumbs pressed against your teeth,

pouring it down your throat –

an unwilling trade

for waking up in a strange room with

an anorexic teenage girl –

who was half my size,

with big brown eyes and the softest hair.

She wanted to be a model,

to be famous –

who pulled me off the floor and onto her bed,

let my head lay against her chest,

let me cry dark stains into her nightshirt…

And I have never, in all these years, been held like that twelve-year-old, anorexic, black girl held me that night.

© Laura A. Lord, 2020